Police Respond to ‘Serious' Incident at Day Care, Wawa in Lehigh Valley

A large police presence descended on a day care center and a nearby Wawa in what state police were calling a “serious” incident Wednesday morning in the Lehigh Valley.

Officers and police tape could be seen outside the Brookside Children's Early Education Center in Upper Macungie Township, as well as a Wawa at the intersection of Route 100 and Schantz Road, about half a mile away. At the Wawa’s gas station, police roped off a sedan, as well as a big rig, which had its passenger side door open.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

It’s unclear what prompted the police response, but officials were set to hold a press conference with more details around 8:45 a.m. NBC10 will carry the press conference live, and you can watch it above this article.