Police Respond to ‘Serious' Incident at Day Care, Wawa in Lehigh Valley

A large police presence descended on a day care center and a nearby Wawa in what state police were calling a “serious” incident Wednesday morning in the Lehigh Valley.
Officers and police tape could be seen outside the Brookside Children's Early Education Center in Upper Macungie Township, as well as a Wawa at the intersection of Route 100 and Schantz Road, about half a mile away. At the Wawa’s gas station, police roped off a sedan, as well as a big rig, which had its passenger side door open.
It’s unclear what prompted the police response, but officials were set to hold a press conference with more details around 8:45 a.m. NBC10 will carry the press conference live, and you can watch it above this article.