Police Asking for Public Assistance Finding Person Who Set Fire in Wilmington 

The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s office is asking for the public’s assistance identifying a person responsible for intentionally starting a fire inside an occupied apartment in Wilmington, Delaware.

On March 2, shortly before 10 p.m., there was a fire at 500 Homestead Road in the Evergreen Apartments near Maryland Avenue, according to officials.

The state’s fire investigators determined the arsonist targeted one of the residents of the building and photographs show the suspect wearing a distinctive “Chicago," "Sox," "2005," sports jacket, denim pants and a black hood disguise.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Anyone with information regarding this arson is asked to contact Delaware Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or 302-323-5375.