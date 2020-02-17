Police in Delaware are asking the public for help as they search for a 10-year-old boy missing since Valentine's Day.

Shamar Wallace was last seen by his mother Friday morning at their Caravel Avenue home in the New Castle Crossings community in New Castle, New Castle County Police said.

GOLD ALERT ISSUED FOR MISSING NEW CASTLE CROSSINGS JUVENILEThe New Castle County Division of Police is currently... Posted by New Castle County Police on Sunday, February 16, 2020

Police were called to the home around 9 p.m. Sunday and put out the Gold Alert early Monday morning.

Shamar, who is known to play outside with kids in the neighborhood, was last seen by parents in the neighborhood Friday afternoon, police said.

Shamar, who goes by the nickname "Bubba," stands around 5-feet, 4-inches tall, weighs around 150 pounds and has brown eyes. He was wearing a brown jacket with white collar, black Nike sweatpants, and black Nike sneakers when he was last seen.

Police asked anyone with information, or who spots Shamar to call police at (302) 573-2800. You can also submit a tip online and send an anonymous text to 847411 with NCCDE in the text field.