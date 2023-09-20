Police arrest suspect in shooting that injured boy and his grandfather

One of the suspects in a shooting that injured a 5-year-old boy and his grandfather near a Philadelphia gas station is now in custody, police said.

On June 24, around 8:45 p.m., a man was driving a white 2013 Nissan Maxima along Buist Avenue. The driver’s 5-year-old son and 71-year-old father were also inside the vehicle at the time.

Police said a white Kia with Florida tags began following the Nissan Maxima and at least one gunman inside opened fire.

The driver of the Nissan turned into an Exxon gas station along the 6100 block of Passyunk Avenue and crashed into a gas station pump as the gunman continued to fire, according to police. The driver’s 71-year-old father was shot once in the lower back while the 5-year-old boy suffered a graze wound to his shoulder, investigators said. Meanwhile, the white Kia fled west on Passyunk Avenue.

The 71-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition while the boy was taken to a different hospital in stable condition. The driver of the Nissan told police he didn’t have any interactions with the people inside the white Kia prior to the shooting.

After looking at surveillance video from the gas station, police located the unoccupied white Kia along the 6000 block of Buist Avenue. Police said the Kia had been reported stolen during a robbery at Philadelphia International Airport.

On June 27, around 12:25 p.m., police returned to the 6000 block of Buist Avenue to retrieve more surveillance video and speak with possible witnesses. While searching the area, they made contact with a resident identified as 20-year-old Rasan Lawrence. Lawrence was later released after questioning, investigators said.

Police obtained additional surveillance video and determined Lawrence was inside the stolen vehicle on the night of the shooting. Police said Lawrence was captured on video wiping the white Kia down with a towel before entering the vehicle and cleaning the inside prior to the shooting.

On June 28, at 8 a.m., police and SWAT officers executed a search warrant at Lawrence’s home on the 6000 block of Buist Avenue but Lawrence wasn’t there, investigators said.

Police later identified Lawrence as well as Antwan Grimes, 21, Keon Smith, 22, and Amir Johnson, 19, as suspects in the double shooting.

On Wednesday, police announced they had arrested Keon Smith in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, though he has not yet been officially charged. They continue to search for the other suspects in the shooting.

Anyone with information on the other suspects should call Philadelphia Police at 215-686-8270 or leave an anonymous tip at 215-686-TIPS.