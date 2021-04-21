Police Arrest Suspect Accused of Beating Man to Death Near Pa. Convention Center

Police arrested a man accused of beating another man to death with a pipe near the Pennsylvania Convention Center.

Juan Guerra, 59, was arrested and charged with the murder of Johnathan Muldrow, 49.

On Tuesday at 7:28 a.m., police conducted a wellness check on the homeless population on the 100 block of North 13th Street in Center City, Philadelphia. When they arrived they found a man, later identified as Muldrow, who was unresponsive and suffering from trauma to his face. He was pronounced dead by a medic at 7:36 a.m.

Investigators later recovered surveillance video showing Muldrow being beaten by a man armed with a pipe earlier that morning at 2:18 a.m.

Police identified the suspect as Guerra who was arrested on the 1200 block of Market Street. He’s charged with murder and other related offenses.

Homicides in the city are up 32% so far in 2021 compared to 2020, with at least 154 people killed in Philadelphia to date.

Learn more about anti-violence initiatives in Philadelphia, including resources for loved ones of homicide victims, here.