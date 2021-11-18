Police arrested the parents of a 2-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself inside a Philadelphia home.

Saul Rosario, 34, and Alexandra Aponte, 31, are both charged with endangering the welfare of a child and other related offenses.

Rosario and Aponte's 2-year-old son was inside the second floor bedroom of a home on the 1700 block of Cleveland Street around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday.

Police said the boy was unsupervised and holding a gun when he accidentally shot himself in the abdomen. The bullet went through his stomach and exited through his back.

The boy's parents rushed him to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia where he was listed in stable condition.

"Yet another one of our precious children has suffered a critical injury as a result of gunfire," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said. “While the manner in which the child was shot is still under investigation, it is already apparent that as a community, we must do everything possible to ensure that our children are safe in their homes."

Police said a few adults and another child were inside at the time of the shooting. The adults were interviewed by investigators before the boy's parents were arrested and charged.

"Gun safety is very, very important, especially if you have children and young children in the house because they're always going to get their hands on that gun and even if you hide the ammunition, sometimes children, they know where you hide the ammunition," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "Best thing to do is lock that gun away."

At least 191 minors have been shot in Philadelphia so far this year, which makes up around 10% of all shootings in the city, according to figures compiled by the city controller’s office.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.