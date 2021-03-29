Police Arrest Mom of Boy Accused of Shooting and Killing Younger Sister

A Montgomery County woman is accused of lying to detectives after her teen son shot and killed his younger sister inside their home, officials announced Monday.

Daisy Vasquez, 31, was arrested and charged with endangering the welfare of children, possession of a firearm by a minor-responsibility of adult, hindering apprehension or prosecution and recklessly endangering another person.

On March 19, around 7:50 a.m., Upper Providence Police responded to a reported shooting inside Vasquez’s home on Larchwood Court in Collegeville, Pennsylvania. When they arrived they found Vasquez’s daughter, 12-year-old Jasiyah Vasquez, on the living room floor with a gunshot wound to her chest. The girl was pronounced dead at the scene.

Daisy Vasquez’s 13-year-old son was initially arrested and charged with third-degree murder.

Investigators later determined that Daisy Vasquez asked her son to go outside to her car to get a 9mm handgun that she legally owned. Surveillance video shows the boy entering the house with the gun in his hand and pointing it at his sister Jasiyah, officials said. The gun then discharged and Jasiyah was struck in the chest, according to investigators.

Daisy Vasquez allegedly lied to detectives about the events that led to the death of her daughter. She turned herself in on Monday and was arraigned with bail set at $50,000 unsecured.

“The death of this girl is a tragedy, but it could have been prevented,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “A pivotal aspect is the mother asking her child to go outside to the driveway to retrieve her handgun from the car—a handgun that had a bullet chambered and ready to shoot. A parent has a legal responsibility to protect their children, and a handgun owner has a legal responsibility to keep their guns out of the hands of children. This defendant failed on both counts. Now a young girl is dead, and a boy is facing murder charges.”