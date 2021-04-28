Police Arrest Suspect in Deadly Food Court Shooting Inside Philadelphia Mills Mall

Police arrested a man accused of shooting and killing the stepson of a county detective inside the crowded food court of the Philadelphia Mills Mall last month.

An arrest warrant was issued for Gregory Smith, 20, of Philadelphia on Tuesday. Smith was then arrested Wednesday morning. He is charged with murder and other related offenses.

The shooting occurred inside the food court at the orange entrance of the mall on 1455 Franklin Mills Circle in Northeast Philadelphia just after 5 p.m. on March 29.

Police told NBC10 a fight occurred and then at least one person pulled out a gun and opened fire.

People who were inside the mall told NBC10 they heard what sounded like 20 gunshots.

"The bullets were coming our way," Jamie Yeimnieletona, a witness, told NBC10.

Dominic Billa, 21, was shot multiple times in the chest and died from his injuries. Billa was the stepson of a county detective assigned to the Philadelphia District Attorney’s Homicide/Non-Fatal Shooting Unit.

"I extend my deepest condolences to our Detective, and to the loved ones of Mr. Billa," District Attorney Larry Krasner said. "We are outraged over the violence that claimed the life of this young man. Shopping malls, basketball courts, supermarkets, and all spaces in our communities should be free of the threat of gun violence."

Police identified Smith as the shooter after analyzing surveillance video inside the mall and in the area.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.