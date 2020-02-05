Police Arrest Man Accused of Beating, Raping Woman at Love Park

What to Know A law enforcement source confirmed with NBC10 that a man accused of beating and raping a woman at Philadelphia's Love Park was taken into custody.

A man accused of beating and raping a woman at Philadelphia’s Love Park is now in custody, a source confirmed with NBC10.

Police have not yet released the suspect’s identity or revealed what led to the arrest.

"The offender came up behind her, punched her several times and knocked her to the ground," Philadelphia Police Capt. Mark Burgmann said. "The offender then proceeded to sexually assault and rape our victim."

Several people heard the woman's screams from the park and called 911. The first officers to arrive at the park spotted the suspect and began pursuing him, Burgmann said.

The man ran down 15th Street to a set of escalators leading to the underground SEPTA concourse. He tried to hide from police on a ledge, Burgmann said.

"When police struggled with that male in an attempt to take him into custody, he dropped approximately 25 feet to the concourse below," Burgmann said.

The man was able to evade capture, but appeared to be injured. Surveillance video from the concourse shows the man stumbling and falling while attempting to run away.

The woman did not suffer life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Love Park, also known as John F. Kennedy Plaza, sits diagonal to Philadelphia City Hall and is home to Robert Indiana's most famous LOVE statue. The park is brightly lit and not under heavy tree cover. It was rededicated last year after a complete overhaul that removed alcoves and other groves that reduced sight-lines.

The Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #5 had offered a $5,000 reward for the arrest of the attacker.

“We need to get this brazen menace off the streets right away,” FOP President John McNesby said. “This attack right in the heart of Center City is alarming and disturbing.”