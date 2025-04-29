Police arrested a man who was caught on camera attacking a pregnant woman outside of a Montgomery County apartment complex.

Raymond Bautista, 36, of Allentown, Pennsylvania, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault of an unborn child, aggravated assault, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person.

The incident occurred on Thursday, April 24, around 4:30 a.m. outside an apartment complex along the 2000 block of Maple Avenue in Hatfield Township, police said.

Video from Christopher Stevens’ Ring camera shows a masked man dressed in all black and wearing gloves running and leaping towards a woman, kicking her in the back. The woman screams as the man continues to kick and punch her.

“I was woken up by terrible screaming coming from outside,” Stevens said. “It looks like it happened in a matter of 20 seconds. It was that fast.”

The masked man fled the scene before police arrived.

“He had a black face mask on and he proceeded to walk by the front door and it looked like he went to the corner next to the steps to hide,” Stevens said.

Police later identified Bautista as the suspect. He was arrested and arraigned in front of a judge who set his bail at $75,000 unsecured. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 7, 2025.

Police did not reveal Bautista's relationship with the victim but said it was a targeted attack. The victim is also pregnant.

While Bautista is in custody, police continue to investigate.

If you have any information on the incident, call Hatfield Police at 215-855-0903.

Online court records don't list any legal representation who could speak on Bautista's behalf.