Police arrest dirt bike rider accused of striking firefighter in Bensalem

Police arrested a man accused of intentionally striking a firefighter with his dirt bike and then fleeing the scene in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, last month.

Brian Barlow was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run, police announced Monday.

On Aug. 5 at 7:50 p.m., a 64-year-old man was struck by a man on a dirt bike and knocked to the ground on the 1600 block of Neshaminy Valley Drive, investigators said. The dirt bike rider then rode over the victim a second time before fleeing the scene, according to police.

The victim, who is a Philadelphia firefighter, was taken to the hospital and treated for substantial injuries to his extremities and internal organs. He was placed in serious but stable condition.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect and later identified him as Barlow. Investigators say Barlow intentionally struck the victim with his dirt bike. They have not yet revealed a possible motive.