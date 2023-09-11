Bensalem

Police arrest dirt bike rider accused of striking firefighter in Bensalem

Brian Barlow was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run, police announced Monday

By David Chang and Hayden Mitman

NBC Universal, Inc.

Police arrested a man accused of intentionally striking a firefighter with his dirt bike and then fleeing the scene in Bensalem, Pennsylvania, last month. 

Brian Barlow was arrested in connection to the hit-and-run, police announced Monday. 

On Aug. 5 at 7:50 p.m., a 64-year-old man was struck by a man on a dirt bike and knocked to the ground on the 1600 block of Neshaminy Valley Drive, investigators said. The dirt bike rider then rode over the victim a second time before fleeing the scene, according to police. 

The victim, who is a Philadelphia firefighter, was taken to the hospital and treated for substantial injuries to his extremities and internal organs. He was placed in serious but stable condition. 

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

Police released a surveillance photo of the suspect and later identified him as Barlow. Investigators say Barlow intentionally struck the victim with his dirt bike. They have not yet revealed a possible motive. 

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Bensalem
Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment Wawa Welcome America
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video NBC Sports Philadelphia Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us