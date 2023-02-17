Police Chase Down Suspected Gunmen After Chinatown Shooting

Two men shooting at each other on Thursday night ended with one man leading police on a car chase and the other in critical condition. Both have been arrested.

Police said that the incident began at about 8 p.m. when two men fired shots at each other near the intersection of 10th and Race streets in the Chinatown neighborhood.

Officers responding to the shooting, officials said, found a 23-year-old man inside a vehicle near Temple University's campus at Polett Walk and North Broad Street.

He had been shot in the left side of his buttocks and, law enforcement officials said, he was transported to a nearby hospital where he was placed in critical condition. He was arrested and his weapon was recovered, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

After the shooting, police got into a vehicle chase with the other individual that they believe was involved. The other individual was arrested after his car was stopped along North Broad Street near Cecil B. Moore Avenue.

Officials have not yet released the identities of either of the individuals that they believe were involved in the shooting.