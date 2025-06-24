Police arrest 6 after worker beaten unconscious inside Delaware grocery store

Six people have been arrested after, officials claim, a group entered a Food Lion grocery store in New Castle, Delaware on June 20, 2025, and beat a worker there until he passed out, then, allegedly continued to punch and kick the unconcious victim.

On Tuesday, Delaware State Police officials announced the arrests of 21-year-old Luchiano Diaz of Wilmington, Jazzlyn Johnson of Wilmington and Joseph Brown-Terry of Salem, New Jersey, both 20, as well as a pair of 18-year-olds: Curtis Miller of Wilmington and 18-year-old Quamere Britt of New Castle, and a 16-year-old boy from New Castle all for their alleged involvement in this incident.

All six have been charged with multiple offenses stemming from an attack that, police said, happened at about 1:31 p.m. on June 20, 2025 at a Food Lion grocery store located along the 1200 block of Beaverbrook Plaza in New Castle, Del.

At that time, officials claim, eight people -- including the six charged in the attack -- approached an 18-year-old man who was working behind the register at the grocery store.

The six charged in this incident processed to punch and kick the victim until the worker fell to the ground and lost consciousness, officials said.

As the worker lay motionless, police said, the six continued to punch and kick the defenseless worker.

One of the people in the group, officials said, was filming the attack while another was holding a baby when the attack occurred.

As they fled the store following the attack, investigators said that a witness told police that someone in the group threatened to return to the store in order to kill the victim of the assault.

Four of the suspects, officials said, were apprehended after their vehicle was stopped by police after they fled the grocery store parking lot. Two others, officials said, were identified through police investigations into the attack.

Another two unidentified suspects are still sought by police and, officials said, an investigation is ongoing.

The Delaware State Police are asking anyone who witnessed this incident, or has information regarding this case to contact Corporal H. Swain by calling 302-834-2620.

Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.