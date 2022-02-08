Police Arrest 3rd Suspect in Thanksgiving Stray Bullet Death in Norristown

A third suspect has been arrested in the death of a man who was struck by a stray bullet as he was eating Thanksgiving dinner in a home in the Philadelphia suburbs.

Tymere “Brady” Parker, 20, was arrested around 7:30 a.m. Tuesday at a home on the 4600 block of Longshore Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia. When members of the U.S. Marshals Violent Crime Fugitive Task Force knocked at the door, Parker allegedly tried to run out of the back of the home. Deputy Marshals then entered the home and arrested Parker without further incident.

Police said Parker was in possession of a 9mm ghost gun.

Parker is the third and final suspect arrested in the murder of 25-year-old Edilberto Miguel Palaez Moctezuma on Thanksgiving.

On Nov. 25, 2021 at 9:28 p.m., police responded to a home on the 1100 block of Arch Street for a report of a man shot. When they arrived they found Moctezuma unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was flown to Penn Presbyterian where he was pronounced dead. Moctezuma was eating his Thanksgiving dinner inside his home when a stray bullet went through the window and struck him.

Investigators determined the shooting was connected to a dispute that occurred at a Thanksgiving dinner party on the 100 block of Haws Avenue in Norristown. Police said 19-year-old Kevon Clarke and his girlfriend were involved in a dispute with Parker and 19-year-old Savian Creary, the ex-boyfriend of Clarke’s girlfriend. They were then asked to leave.

After Clarke and his girlfriend returned to his home on Basin Street in Norristown, people at the Thanksgiving dinner on Haws Avenue discovered that alcohol was missing. The cousin of Clarke’s girlfriend then texted her about the theft. Arrangements were then made for Clarke to return the alcohol to his girlfriend’s cousin outside of his Basin Street home.

The cousin initially told investigators she double parked her car outside Clarke’s home and then quickly drove off when she saw Clarke leave the home with a gun in his hand. She later admitted that Creary and Parker were also in the car with her and she had dropped them off earlier on Dekalb Street near Basin Street.

Investigators said Clarke then exchanged gunfire with Creary and Parker. Through surveillance video, police determined a shot fired from Clarke’s location entered Moctezuma’s home and killed him. Police also said Creary and Parker were seen on video fleeing the scene after the shooting and that the cousin picked both of them up and drove them back to Creary’s vehicle. A witness also told police they saw Creary’s vehicle, a Dodge Charger, driving on Basin Street after the shooting.

Detectives later found seven .40 caliber fired cartridge cases, six 9 mm fired cartridge cases and one live round in the area of Basin and Arch Streets.

After an investigation, Clarke was arrested on Dec. 13, 2021 while Creary was arrested on Jan. 24.

Parker is charged with First-Degree Murder, Third-Degree Murder and Conspiracy to Commit Murder. He will be arraigned on Tuesday and remanded to the Montgomery County Correctional Facility.

“The U.S. Marshals worked diligently in finding this defendant accused for his role in causing the death of an innocent man eating his Thanksgiving dinner,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said. “We are grateful for their help to our detectives in getting this defendant safely off the streets without further bloodshed.”