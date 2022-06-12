Police arrested two men in a U-Haul truck following a deadly shooting in Philadelphia on Sunday.

A 26-year-old man was shot in the head along the 1500 block of 68th Avenue at 12:01 p.m. The man was pronounced dead by medics at 12:13 p.m.

Responding police officers then arrested two men who were inside a U-Haul truck near the scene of the shooting. They also recovered a weapon.

Police have not yet revealed the identities of the victim or suspects. They continue to investigate.

As of Saturday night, there were 222 homicides in Philadelphia in 2022, down 8 percent from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

There are additional resources for people or communities that have endured gun violence in Philadelphia. Further information can be found here.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.