Police Arrest 1 of 3 Teen Suspects in Delaware Mall Shooting

One of three teen suspects was arrested in connection to a shooting at the Christiana Mall in Delaware that left three people shot and five others injured earlier this month.

The 17-year-old boy from Newark, Delaware, turned himself in to Delaware State Police Troop 2 on Tuesday. He is charged with facilitate a riot, conspiracy and offensive touching. He was arraigned in the New Castle County Family Court and committed to a Division of Youth Rehabilitative Services facility on $15,000 secured bail.

On April 8, around 6:45 p.m., Delaware State Police responded to the Christiana Mall in Newark for a reported shooting at the food court entrance. Investigators say three teen boys confronted an 18-year-old man who was exiting the food court. The three teens began to attack the victim, police said. The victim’s two friends then stepped in and began fighting the three teens, according to investigators.

During the fight, one of the teen suspects pulled out a gun and opened fire, police said.

"I heard shots. Pow! Pow! Pow," a woman, who did not want to be identified, told NBC10. "People falling. Babies tumbling over. People running, screaming. Shooting. Shooting. Shooting. And it was so devastating that I didn't believe it myself."

The 18-year-old victim and his friend, a 16-year-old boy, were both shot in the torso and lower body. The three teen suspects then fled the scene.

The 18-year-old and his friend were both taken to hospitals where they are listed in stable condition.

During the shooting, another 18-year-old man was standing on the sidewalk outside the entrance of the mall and was shot once in the lower body. He was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Five other people who were trying to get away sustained various injuries not related to gunfire as well, police said.

Shoppers ran for their lives during the shooting and some even left their items behind.

"We were coloring on the iPads," Sage Cimalore told NBC10. "And everybody just started like, running. And I saw people running outside of the store."

Cimalore's friend, Avery Penna, told NBC10 a man ran her over as everyone fled.

"Some guy like, trampled me," Penna said. "And her shoe fell off. And then we just ran out."

Penna, Cimalore and other shoppers returned to the mall two days after the shooting to pick up the items they had left.

"I wish I didn't have to be here because I am really, like, scared to go in," Cimalore said. "I don't want to but I know I want to get my stuff back."

On April 10, police released surveillance video and a photo of the three teen suspects.

While a 17-year-old suspect is in custody, police continue to search for the remaining two suspects who they have not yet identified.

Anyone with information on the shooting or the identities of the suspects should call Detective H. Carroll of the Troop 2 Criminal Investigative Unit at 302-365-8467. You can also message the Delaware State Police on Facebook or call the Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.

If you were at the mall during the fight and shooting and are struggling in any way, call the Delaware State Police Victims Services Unit which is available to offer support and resources 24 hours a day through the toll-free hotline 1-800-VICTIM-1 (1-800-842-8461). You may also email the Victims Services Unit at DSP_VictimServicesMail@delaware.gov.