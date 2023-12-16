Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a building in North Philadelphia, officials said.

A woman in her late twenties was found by a man on the 2600 block of North Franklin Street just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a medic.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details as we get them.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.