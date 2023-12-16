Philadelphia

Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in North Philly, officials say

By Emily Rose Grassi

police lights generic picture
Archivo

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a woman was found dead inside a building in North Philadelphia, officials said.

A woman in her late twenties was found by a man on the 2600 block of North Franklin Street just before 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, police said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene by a medic.

This is a developing story. Check back here for more details as we get them.

Philadelphia
