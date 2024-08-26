Allentown

Police are investigating a shooting that took place in Allentown outside the Dominican Festival

By Kaleah Mcilwain

Police are investigating a shooting incident that took place in Allentown on Sunday.

Allentown Mayor Matthew Tuerk said his office is aware of the shooting that took place on the 100 block of N. 7th Street.

The Dominican Festival was taking place in downtown Allentown when the shooting occurred outside of where it was.

There have not been any reports of any injuries at this time.

The investigation into the shooting is currently active.

At this time there is no further information from police about this incident.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

