Police: Over $40k stolen, 5 people held at gunpoint in Mayfair home invasion

Police in Philadelphia say they are investigating an early morning home invasion in Mayfair that, they claim, saw four men break into a home and hold residents at gunpoint before stealing thousands in cash and jewelry.

According to police, the incident happened on Sunday at about 5:18 a.m., when four men dressed in ski masks -- one in a green coat and the others dressed in all black -- entered a home along the 3200 block of Cottman Avenue.

At that time, officials said, the men held five people inside the home at gunpoint, including a 15-year-old boy, a 25-year-old woman, a 29-year-old man, a 55-year-old woman and a 61-year-old man.

In this incident, officials said, the four gunmen stole $19,000 in currency, $25,000 worth of jewelry, and five iPhones, before they fled in an unknown direction.

Police officials said an investigation into this incident is ongoing and no arrests have yet been made.