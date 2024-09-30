Police look to identify 3 suspects in assault in bathroom of North Wildwood bar

Police in North Wildwood, New Jersey are hoping the public can help identify three people who, they claim, assaulted a victim in the woman's bathroom of a bar as the community celebrated Irish Weekend.

According to police, the incident happened at about 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in the women's bathroom at Exit 6, a bar located at Walnut and Old New Jersey avenues in North Wildwood.

The alleged incident happened over a weekend of North Wildwood's Irish Fall Festival, commonly referred to as "Irish Weekend."

As of about 10:30 a.m. on Monday, police officials have not detailed the extent of the injuries that the victim in this incident is believed to have suffered.

Police officials posted additional images and information about the incident online.

Law enforcement officials described the suspects in the incident as a woman with long brown hair, who wore a blue jean jacket, green pants and across the body-style purse at the time of the attack, along with a woman with brown hair who wore a green shirt, black skirt at the time and has a tattoo on the rear, right bicep.

Police did not provide a gender of the third individual sought, describing them only as having short brown hair and wearing a dark green shirt at the time of the incident and having several tattoos on their left arm.

Law enforcement officials are asking anyone who may have information regarding the identity of these suspects to contact the North Wildwood Police Department at (609) 522-2411 or email the department's Detective Division at detectives@nwpd.org.

Tips can also be shared anonymously by using TEXT-A-TIP by texting TIP NWPD, followed by your message, to 888777.