Police: 2-Vehicle Crash in Pennsylvania Kills 3, Injures 1

The crash happened at about 11:40 p.m. Friday, on Mountainview Drive in Haycock Township near an entrance to Nockamixon State Park.

A two-vehicle crash in southeastern Pennsylvania left three people dead another person seriously injured, authorities said.

State police in Bucks County said the collision involving a car and a sport utility vehicle happened at about 11:40 p.m. Friday on Mountainview Drive in Haycock Township near an entrance to Nockamixon State Park.

Both people in the sedan — a 25-year-old Ottsville man and a 26-year-old Quakertown man — were pronounced dead, police said. Also killed was one person from the SUV, a 24-year-old woman from Rockaway, New Jersey, police said.

A 26-year-old man from Ossining, New York, was flown to Thomas Jefferson University Hospital in Philadelphia, police said.

The cause of the accident was under investigation. Anyone with information was being asked to call state police at the Dublin barracks.

