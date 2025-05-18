Police: 2 teens hurt in North Philly shooting

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after an 18-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy were both injured in a shooting that happened in North Philly on Saturday, May 18, 2025.

According to police, the incident happened at about 10:16 p.m. on Saturday along the 900 block of West Ontario Street where first responders were dispatched on a report of a person with a gun.

Here, officials said, officers found an 18-year-old man who had been shot twice in his torso along with a 15-year-old boy who had been shot in his ankle.

Both victims, officials said, were transported to nearby hospitals by SEPTA police and they were both listed in stable condition.

Police have not made any arrests in this shooting and officials said an investigation is ongoing.