Police: 17-year-old arrested in carjacking, shooting that killed Trenton man as he protected kids

Law enforcement officials in Mercer County, New Jersey, have announced the arrest of a 17-year-old boy for his suspected involvement in the shooting and attempted carjacking that left a young father dead as he protected his children.

According to police, the juvenile has been charged with murder, carjacking, aggravated assault and related offenses following the July 12, 2024, shooting that happened in the area of Garfield and Farragut avenues in Trenton on July 12, 2024.

In that incident, officials said, 27-year-old Yony Emmanuel Cruz-Rodriguez was shot and killed as he attempted to protect his children who were in the vehicle during the carjacking attempt.

Cruz-Rodriguez was shot several times on Friday, July 12, 2024, when, officials said, he was standing at the open rear of his vehicle when an unidentified gunman -- believed to be the 17-year-old boy that has been charged -- entered the vehicle and attempted to drive away.

329 medal events. 32 sports. Endless drama. Catch all the action at the Paris Olympics. Sign up for our free Olympics Headlines newsletter.

Police claim that Cruz-Rodriguez, whose two children were in the vehicle, quickly attempted to climb into the back of the truck when the teen gunman fired several shots into the young father.

The boy then crashed the vehicle a short distance away and flipped it before fleeing, leaving Cruz-Rodriguez's children inside the overturned vehicle.

Cruz-Rodriguez was pronounced at the scene, officials said.

The investigation is ongoing and law enforcement officials are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Chris Pullen of the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (848) 992-6436 or Sgt. William Jett Jr. at (609) 331-5010.

Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.