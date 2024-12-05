Man's phone stolen while being beaten with a pole in Kensington

A man turned up at a Philadelphia hospital suffering from stab wounds after police said he attacked someone with a pole late Wednesday night in the Kensington neighborhood.

The pole attack on a 45-year-old man took place along the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2024, Philadelphia police said.

After the beating -- where the victim was struck several times -- the attacker fled with the victim's phone, police said.

Later the suspect apparently showed up to the hospital with stab wounds to his arm and chest, police said. The 40-year-old was being treated in stable condition.

"It is unknown how the defendant suffered the injuries," police said.

The man at the hospital was arrested and the beating victim's phone was recovered, investigators said.

The weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. The investigation continued Thursday morning and no formal charges were announced.