Kensington

Man's phone stolen while being beaten with a pole in Kensington

A man accused of beating another man with a pole and stealing in his phone later turned up at a hospital with stab wounds, Philadelphia police say

By Dan Stamm

A man turned up at a Philadelphia hospital suffering from stab wounds after police said he attacked someone with a pole late Wednesday night in the Kensington neighborhood.

The pole attack on a 45-year-old man took place along the 2800 block of Kensington Avenue around 10:40 p.m. on Dec. 4, 2024, Philadelphia police said.

Philadelphia news 24/7: Watch NBC10 free wherever you are

After the beating -- where the victim was struck several times -- the attacker fled with the victim's phone, police said.

Later the suspect apparently showed up to the hospital with stab wounds to his arm and chest, police said. The 40-year-old was being treated in stable condition.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

"It is unknown how the defendant suffered the injuries," police said.

The man at the hospital was arrested and the beating victim's phone was recovered, investigators said.

The weapon was recovered at the scene, police said. The investigation continued Thursday morning and no formal charges were announced.

Local

Breaking news and the stories that matter to your neighborhood.

Philadelphia 9 mins ago

Philly Mayor signs bill to rename Taney Street to honor civil rights champion

Manayunk 3 hours ago

Manayunk rowhome catches fire along busy road

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

This article tagged under:

Kensington
Newsletters Local U.S. and World Politics Weather Weather Alerts School Closings See It, Share It Sports Phillies Eagles Sixers Flyers NBC Sports Philadelphia Investigators NBC10 Responds Submit a tip Watch The Lineup Philly Live Entertainment
About NBC10 Philadelphia Our News Standards Share a News Tip or Feedback Share a Consumer Complaint Share Photos and Video Watch Live TV Community NBC Sports Philadelphia TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Contests Cozi TV
Contact Us