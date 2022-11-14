P!NK Coming Back to Pa. for Homecoming Concert at Citizens Bank Park in Philly

Get ready to Raise Your Glass, P!NK fans.

Grammy-award winning singer and Bucks County native P!NK is bringing her tour to South Philadelphia in 2023.

P!NK and Live Nation announced the star is bringing her North American tour, “Summer Carnival 2023,” across the country next year – including a show at Citizens Bank Park on Sept. 18.

Special guests Brandi Carlile, Grouplove and KidCutUp are set to perform at the homecoming show.

The announcement of P!NK’s tour follows the release of her latest single “Never Gonna Not Dance Again” earlier this month, a Live Nation release said.

Tickets will be on sale to the public starting Monday, Nov. 21 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com.

P!NK, born Alecia Moore, is a native of Doylestown who followed her dreams of being a professional singer-songwriter, according to the Visit Bucks County website. Moore attended Central Bucks High School where she developed her voice and joined her first band.