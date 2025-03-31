Group of kids torches items, vandalizes Bucks County playground, police say

Police in Bucks County hope the public helps them track down a young group of vandals that torched items on playground equipment last week.

Falls Township police released surveillance images of the Wednesday, March 26, 2025, arson at Elderberry Park in Levittown, Pennsylvania, that left a wooden chair and mulch torched. It all started around 6:45 that night, investigators said.

The kids didn't stop at the fire, police said.

"These juveniles also used black spray paint to vandalize the playground, blacktop walkway, and a bench," police wrote on Facebook.

Get top local stories in Philly delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia's News Headlines newsletter.

Police hope residents living near the park help them track down the vandals.

"We are asking residents in the area to please check their home surveillance footage which may have recorded the juveniles walking toward or away from the park," police wrote. "Additionally, we are also seeking to determine if any resident recently put matching chairs out for trash."

Police asked anyone with info to contact Officer Robert Evangelista at (215) 949-9123 or r.evangelista@fallstwppd.com. Anonymous tips can be shared at (215) 949-9120 or tiplines@fallstwppd.com.