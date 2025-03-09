Crews respond to reported plane crash in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania

Crews responded to a reported plane crash in Lancaster County, Pennsylvania, according to NBC10 affiliate WGAL News.

Emergency dispatch told WGAL the crash occurred in the area of Fairview Drive and Meadowview Court in Manheim Township on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

Officials have not yet revealed if anyone was seriously injured in the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

