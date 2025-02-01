Resources are available for neighbors and victims of the medical jet that crashed in Northeast Philadelphia on Friday night.

The city's Office of Emergency Management partnered with the American Red Cross as well as the School District of Philadelphia to open a shelter for anyone who was displaced.

Officials are urging anyone who see anything unusual or resembling debris to not touch it but to call 9-1-1 right away to report it.

For more on resources that are available, read on:

Shelter for anyone displaced

NE Philly shelter information: https://t.co/oqogjM10Pf — Red Cross Philadelphia (@RedCrossPhilly) February 1, 2025

The American Red Cross - South Eastern Pennsylvania Region have opened a shelter at the Samuel Fels High School in Northeast Philadelphia.

The high school is located at 5500 Langdon Street.

Disaster workers with the Red Cross are at the school to help anyone who needs it.

Officials are asking that if anyone wants to drop off donations, to please not bring them to the high school.

See debris?

If you think you see debris from the medical jet crash, officials with the city of Philadelphia are urging you to not touch it.

Please call 9-1-1 right away to report where the debris is so crews can take care of it.

Report property damage

Property owners can contact the American Red Cross to report damage that occurred because of the crash.

You can call 1-800-Red-Cross or click here to visit their website.

According to PECO and PGW, crews are working to restore power and gas service to homes impacted by the plane crash.

For help, you can call PECO's emergency line at 800-841-4141 or go to their website by clicking here.

If you smell gas, call PGW right away at 215-235-1212.

Support for local businesses

Business owners and workers who are having trouble staying open because of the ongoing investigation into the crash have resources to turn to through the city.

You can call the Department of Commerce's Mayor's Business Action Team at 215-683-2100 or you can email business@phila.gov

Mental Health services available

For anyone having a hard time coping with this tragedy, the city of Philadelphia is offering mental health services through the Department of Behavioral Health and Intellectual Disability Services.

You can call 2150685-6440 or click here to visit their website.

Road closures, public transit changes

Road closures are in effect around where the crash happened in Northeast Philadelphia. This also impacts SEPTA bus routes.

Drivers can expect to see delays as the investigation continues and are urged to avoid the area by using a different route. Officials are also asking for drivers to not double park.

Riders on SEPTA buses should expect to see detours, delays and cancellations near the crash site.

To contact SEPTA Customer Service, call 215-580-7800. For the latest on route changes, click here.

For the very latest information from the city on this developing story, you can click here.

To stay up to date with information from Philadelphia's Office of Emergency Management, you can text "READYPHILA" to 888-777.