Plane carrying dozens of passengers collides with tug on runway at PHL, officials say

A plane bound for Kansas City, carrying 65 passengers and four crew members, made contact with a tug tractor while on the runway at Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday, according to officials.

Officials said the plane—an American Eagle, which is a brand name for the regional branch of American Airlines—flight 4487, operated by Republic Airways, collided with a tug during pushback.

No customers or crew members were injured during this incident, but the tug driver was transported to the hospital for observation, said Ethan Klapper, a spokesperson for American Airlines.

Officials said all of the customers will be placed on a different flight while the aircraft is taken out of service for inspection.

"We never want to disrupt our customers’ travel plans and apologize for the inconvenience this caused," Klapper added.