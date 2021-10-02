AC International Airport

Plane's Engine Catches Fire After Being Struck by Bird at AC Airport

Passengers deplaned safely and were bussed to the terminal. 

By David Chang

All passengers are safe after a bird struck a plane’s engine at Atlantic City International Airport on Saturday, causing the engine to catch fire. 

Spirit Airlines Flight 3044 was set to take off from Atlantic City International Airport and was bound for Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport when a bird struck the right engine around 5:45 p.m.

The engine caught fire and the takeoff was aborted. Passengers deplaned safely and were bussed to the terminal. 

Video from the Lakewood Scoop shows passengers sliding down the emergency exit of the plane following the fire.

The FAA is investigating the incident.

