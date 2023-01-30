A man was stabbed to death inside a Northeast Philadelphia pizza shop over the weekend.

Philadelphia police officers were initially called to a parking lot along the 900 block of Orthodox Street in the Crescentville neighborhood just before 1 p.m. Saturday for a report of a person with a gun, police said Monday.

The officers then found a 27-year-old man who had appeared to be stabbed multiple times lying on the floor of a nearby Pizza Hut store off Castor Avenue.

Medics rushed the injured man to a hospital where he died a few hours later, police said. He was identified as Wilber Caceres-Martinez from the Somerton section of Northeast Philadelphia.

Police said they recovered a weapon and made an arrest. However, no charges were announced as of Monday morning.

Entering Monday, at least 28 homicides were recorded in Philadelphia in 2023, according to police data. That's down 35% from the same time last year, which ended as one of the deadliest years on record in Philadelphia.