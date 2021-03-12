‘Pioneer Woman' Ree Drummond Shares Update After Husband, Nephew Injured in Crash

"The Pioneer Woman" blogger and Food Network star Ree Drummond thanked fans for their support following her husband and nephew's vehicle accident at her family ranch and offered an update on their health conditions.

On Wednesday, Ladd Drummond, 52, and Caleb Drummond, 21, were driving their own fire trucks to battle a brush fire on the couple's property, along with other firefighters, and crashed into each other, a Pawhuska Fire Department spokesperson told E! News.

According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, visibility was decreased due to high winds on the gravel road the Drummonds drove on, and they crashed head on.

Both men were hospitalized and Caleb was admitted in critical condition with head, trunk internal, arm and leg injuries, the police spokesperson said.

"I want to thank you all for your prayers for our family," Ree, 52, wrote on Facebook on Thursday. "Caleb and Ladd are in the hospital, but we think they will both be okay.

"As a family we are giving thanks today, knowing things could have been much worse. Thank you all for your love and kindness. It means a lot. [red heart emoj]."

Ree made her Food Network debut in 2010, appearing on "Throwdown! With Bobby Flay." A year later, the cable channel debuted her own show "The Pioneer Woman," based on her popular blog about cooking and ranch life. The series is filmed at a site called The Lodge, which is located on her and her husband's property.

"The Lodge is a guest house on our ranch, and when we filmed the pilot for my Food Network show back in 2011, I decided to do it there because I often used The Lodge kitchen for events and gatherings," Ree was quoted as saying in an article posted on her blog last May, "and because my house was full of kids at the time!"