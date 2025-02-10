Pilot uninjured after small plane crashes in Bucks Co., officials say

Officials said they are investigating the cause after a small airplane crashed shortly after taking off from the Doylestown Airport in Bucks County on Monday

According to officials with the Doylestown Fire Company, at about 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 10, 2025, a small plane -- specifically, an RANS S-19 -- crashed into a vacant lot along the 3800 block of Old Easton Road in Buckingham Township shortly after taking off from the Doylestown Airport.

The pilot, who was the sole occupant of the aircraft, with the registration number of N258DK, was unharmed in the crash, officials said.

Following the crash, fire officials said that crews secured the vehicle and controlled hazards as the pilot was evaluated for injuries.

The FAA, in a statement, said is investigating the cause of the crash.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as new information becomes available.