A man riding a mountain bike died after being struck by a heavy-duty pickup truck in West Philadelphia so hard that the crash knocked the man's sneakers off, Philadelphia police said. The truck driver fled the scene.

Philadelphia police said that the 1 a.m. Friday hit-and-run crash happened at 52nd Street and Wyalusing Avenue, which is a short distance from the victim's home.

Medics and police responded to the scene to find the man semi-conscious with what appeared to be injuries to head, torso and legs, Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said.

"He was hit with such force that he was knocked out of his sneakers, even while riding a bicycle," Small said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

The man died later in the morning at the hospital, police said.

It was possible the man was dragged after he and his bike were struck by a heavy-duty style pickup truck with four tires in the back and two in the front, that was going south on 52nd Street, Small said.

After striking the man, the pickup truck could be seen pulling a U-turn, witnesses told police. The truck driver then drove off north on 52nd Street and down Thompson Street.

Truck parts and debris from the crash, including the victim's mountain bike, were found on the scene, Small said. Those clues could help police track down the driver.

The man who died lived about two blocks from the scene of the crash, Small said.