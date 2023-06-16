Pickup basketball game on Montgomery County court ends with 2 shot

A pickup basketball game on a Main Line court ended with two men hospitalized with gunshot wounds Thursday night.

Lower Merion Township police responded to the parking lot of 1 Bala Plaza, off St. Asaphs Road, in Bala Cynwyd a little after 9 p.m. to find two Philadelphia residents bleeding, township police said.

The injured men -- both in their early 20s -- were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment for what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, police said.

Detectives discovered that the shooting took place at the conclusion of a pickup basketball game, police said.

Get Philly local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Philadelphia newsletters.

The search for the shooter continued Friday and police said there was "no continuing threat to the public." However, they were looking for a vehicle seen fleeing the scene.

"A vehicle possibly involved in this incident was seen leaving the area," police wrote. "It is described as a silver 4 door sedan."

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call Lower Merion Township police at 610-645-1000.