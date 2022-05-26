Photos: Washington Crossing Will Honor the Known Soldier During Its Memorial Day Observance

John Godzieba stands while playing the role of Gen. George Washington during a re-enactment of the Christmas crossing of the Delaware River during the Revolutionary War on December 25, 2015, in Titusville, New Jersey.
John Godzieba, as Gen. George Washington, second right, stands in a boat during a re-enactment of Washington’s daring Christmas 1776 crossing of the Delaware River in Washington Crossing, Pa., on Dec. 25, 2016. Spectators were once again being invited to gather along the Delaware River to watch an annual reenactment of George Washington’s crossing of the Delaware River on Christmas Day, Saturday, Dec. 25, 2021, a year after an online re-enactment was posted instead.
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 65th annual re-enactment of General George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Monday Dec. 25, 2017, in Upper Makefield Pa. (NBC10 Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek)
A man dresses as George Washington and looks through a telescope during the annual Delaware Crossing reenactment.
Calvin Huntzinger proposes to Laura Kienle during the annual reenactment of George Washington crossing the Delaware River.
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 65th annual re-enactment of General George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Monday Dec. 25, 2017, in Upper Makefield Pa. (NBC10 Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek)
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 65th annual re-enactment of General George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Monday Dec. 25, 2017, in Upper Makefield Pa. (NBC10 Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek)
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 65th annual re-enactment of General George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Monday Dec. 25, 2017, in Upper Makefield Pa. (NBC10 Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek)
Revolutionary war re-enactors participate in the 65th annual re-enactment of General George Washington crossing the Delaware River, Monday Dec. 25, 2017, in Upper Makefield Pa. (NBC10 Photo/ Joseph Kaczmarek)

