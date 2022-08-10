PHOTOS: Police Need Help Identifying Suspect in Shooting Death of Philly Singer

Philadelphia police released photos of a person investigators are looking to identify in connection to the shooting death of Joelill “Jaylill” Foy, a member of Philadelphia music group "Brotherly Love."

Foy, who once rubbed elbow with former President Barack Obama, was shot to death outside of his home on Wednesday, July 27. Investigators told NBC10 they struggled to come up with a suspect or motive – until Wednesday.

Philadelphia police released photos of a male suspect and a vehicle they're attempting to locate in reference to Foy's death.

The suspect was driving a 2014 Maserati Pennsylvania tag# LSB-8726, police said Wednesday.

Police said 26-year-old Foy was sitting on the front steps of his home on Sigel Street in South Philadelphia just before 7 p.m. when a gunman walked up and opened fire.

Foy was struck in the neck, investigators said, and he died at the hospital a short time later. The gunman fired at least seven shots.

Loved ones of Foy remember him as a father with a golden voice. His cousin Jessica Curry told NBC10 his love for music started at an early age.

“We grew up as a musical family,” Curry said. “We did that for fun. We sung, we had talent shows. We were constantly performing, especially him. We also grew up in the church, so he was in church choirs, and then him and his brothers went off and formed a group.”

Foy, his two brothers, and two others, went on to form the music group Brotherly Love.

Brotherly Love performed for Obama in 2014 during a rally for Gov. Tom Wolf. Their talent had them rubbing elbows with A-list celebrities like Philadelphia’s own Kevin Hart.

The group’s former talent manager Charlie Mack released a statement Thursday night, which read in part, “I’m imploring everyone to please keep The Foy Family in your prayers as they travel this excruciating journey without their loved one. Jaylill was an amazing family man who filled his home with love, joy and indelible memories."

Police said no arrests have yet been made in the case.

Entering Wednesday, there were at least 337 homicides in Philadelphia this year, up 4% from the same time last year which was ultimately the deadliest in the city on record.

