Phony ‘Door Dash' driver robs Spring Garden pizza shop

A thief pretended to be picking up an order at LaGustoso Pizzeria on Wednesday night before he produced a handgun and robbed the shop

By Hayden Mitman

Police in Philadelphia are investigating after a man pretended to be a driver for the online delivery company, Door Dash, when he robbed a pizza shop in the city's Spring Garden section on Wednesday night.

According to police, at about 9:50 p.m. on Wednesday, a man -- who police have not provided identifying details on -- stepped into LaGustoso Pizzeria, near the intersection of 15th and Spring Garden streets, and claimed he was there to pick up an order for Door Dash.

However, officials said, employees at the pizzeria told the man that there were no orders for that online delivery service there at that time.

In response, the man produced a handgun and stole an undisclosed amount of money from the shop, officials said.

He fled northbound on 15th Street after the incident, according to police.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

Several years ago, a 14-year-old boy shot a man who tried to rob the business at this same address -- then called, Bold Pizza.

