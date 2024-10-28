A Phoenixville police officer was killed Sunday night in a car crash in Warminster Township, Bucks County, the Phoenixville Police Department announced on Monday.

The department identified the officer as Arthur Scena IV who had joined the police department in 2019 and was employed as a correctional officer for the Montgomery County Prison, worked as a police officer for the Philadelphia Housing Authority and the Chester City Police Department.

The Phoenixville police say Scena leaves behind a wife and two daughters.

A GoFundMe that was started for Scena’s family has raised over $25,000.

According to a close friend of the family and the organizer of the GoFundMe, Michael Gray, said Scena was headed home from a funeral on Sunday for a fellow police officer who passed away from cancer when he was struck by another car just minutes from his home.

“His dedication extended beyond his professional life, as he was also a passionate member of the Bullet’s Law Enforcement Motorcycle Club, often coordinating memorial rides and benefits for those we lost in the law enforcement family,” a message posted by Gray on the GoFundMe said.