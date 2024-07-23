PHL workers strike as some passengers deal with flight delays, cancelations and lost bags

Philadelphia's airport and some of its passengers are still dealing with the aftermath of Friday's CrowdStrike outage.

Hundreds of bags could still be seen Tuesday afternoon waiting to be reunited with their owners.

This all comes as workers who keep things running are in contract negotiations. They say they are not being paid enough to deal with all of these issues.

“My flight out of Phoenix to Atlanta was delayed by three hours so I barely made my connection," Arizona resident Johnny Pickett told NBC10.

It's been problem after problem for Pickett and many other travelers affected by the technology outage on Friday.

From flights being delayed or canceled, to lost baggage once people landed.

"It’s tough. I’m living in Walmart clothes trying to make it one day to the next," Pickett explained. "I have to fly back to Phoenix on Thursday. I’m hoping my bag shows up before that."

The last five days since the outage have been anything but smooth sailing for airlines trying to return to normal.

On Tuesday, the Transportation Department announced that they would open an investigation into Delta and its travel disruptions after the airline canceled more than 4,600 flights over the weekend.

While you should first try to resolve issues directly with the airline, we want to hear from passengers who believe that Delta has not complied with USDOT-enforced passenger protection requirements during the recent travel disruptions. We will follow up. https://t.co/Noj5A5hE8w — Secretary Pete Buttigieg (@SecretaryPete) July 23, 2024

Passengers say that they are hoping the investigation can bring about some changes.

"If they weren’t prepared for this I can’t imagine if something even bigger happens. We need to get it together and get a better system down for all of us," Hugo Lora, of Los Angeles, California, said.

Meanwhile, workers at Philadelphia International Airport are striking saying they need better wages as they're the ones who have to deal with the aftermath of the delays and cancelations.

"When the airport gets backed up we have a lot of customers we have to deal with. We cannot leave until the last passenger is gone and the passengers get mad at us. They blame us even though we have no control over it but in their minds we do," Prospect worker Ayal Kashani said.

Workers tell NBC10 they need the job and are happy to do it, but after the city approved a raise to $17.20 an hour back in January they're demanding the increase and back pay.

"We’re at the negotiation table saying do the right thing. The prevailing wage is $17.20 with a supplement. It’s the law," union district leader Daisy Cruz said.

Delta says they have all hands on deck trying to get things back to normal as the union will return to negotiations with contractors on Wednesday.