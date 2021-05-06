Philadelphia

PHL Relaunching 40 Routes, Adding New Ones

By Laura Smythe | Philadelphia Business Journal

A man checks in his luggage at at kiosk at Philadelphia International Airport.
Getty Images

Philadelphia International Airport plans to relaunch more than three dozen routes by the end of September as the travel industry looks to capitalize on pent-up demand this summer, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

Several new domestic routes are also slated to begin during the same period, including flights to Destin–Fort Walton Beach Airport in Florida and Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport in Montana.

Of the 40 routes scheduled to resume over the next five months, 14 are international flights and 26 are domestic. 

