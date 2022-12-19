PHL Holiday Traffic Will Grow This Year. Here Are the Busiest Days

As the holiday season enters its busiest two weeks, traffic at the Philadelphia International Airport is predicted to continue its growth year over year but has yet to reach pre-pandemic levels, the Philadelphia Business Journal reports.

PHL anticipates seeing a total of 980,222 people enplaning and deplaning at the airport during the holiday season, measured from Wednesday, Dec. 21 through Tuesday, Jan. 3. That's up 6% from 2021 estimates for the same time period but still 18% below 2019.

Kate Sullivan, the airport's deputy director for strategic partnerships, acknowledged the year-over-year growth and the busy travel times that come with the holiday season, encouraging passengers to arrive at the airport early and watch for any inclement weather situations.

PHL expects its busiest days to be Dec. 26 and 27, where it estimates it will see 79,133 and 79,014 travelers, respectively. The next busiest days will be Dec. 28 with 76,228 people; Dec. 22 with 74,976 people; and Dec. 23 with 74,275 people.

