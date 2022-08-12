PHL Among Top 10 U.S. Airports With Most Canceled Flights This Summer

Philadelphia International Airport is among the 10 airports with the most canceled flights in the U.S. this summer, according to recently released data.

It’s not quite the worst, but PHL ranks No. 7 on the list, with 3.8% of flights canceled, according to AirHelp, an air passenger rights company, which released its report Aug. 3.

In an emailed response to a request for comment about flight cancellations at the airport, PHL spokesperson Shawn Hawes pointed to “weather, air traffic congestion and airline operational issues” as some of the causes for canceled flights.

“While we work hard every day to provide the most efficient and customer friendly experience, unfortunately there are factors outside of our control. PHL will continue to work with our carriers to provide the best and safest service possible to travelers,” Hawes said.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Flight cancellations and delays have been a mounting problem, with Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg taking aim at the industry as a result.

“When Americans buy an airline ticket, they should get to their destination safely, reliably, and affordably,” Buttigieg said in a statement earlier this month.

The Transportation Department is now proposing requiring airlines to offer passengers a refund if their flight schedule is changed significantly or if the airline makes major changes to their itinerary.

Below is AirHelp’s top 10 list of airports with the most flight cancellations this summer, based on percentage of flights canceled.