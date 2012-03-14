Philly’s recreation centers getting fit

Philadelphia Parks and Recreation after School Programs are flipping for fitness. On Thursday, March 15th at 6:00pm the programs will be competing for the title of "Philly's Fittest After School Program". There will be approximately 350 students from different recreation centers in the city. The students will be exercising, showing off their talents by using the product Flip Fitness. The kids will be put to the test in one last workout to determine which center has the most trained kids.

“Our goal was to get the children moving and to show them that exercise can be fun. Even though March 15th will provide a “winning facility”, all of the participants in the Flip for Fitness Initiative are “winners” as they have learned a program that they can use for life that will help keep them fit and strong,” comments Co-Owner Susan McInerney.

The big fit fest will be held at the Gustine Lake Recreation Center, 4863 Ridge Avenue, Philadelphia PA. The winners will be announced at the end of the night and the kids from the winning recreation center will receive healthy orientated gifts, and bragging right throughout the year.

