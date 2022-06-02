Philly's ODUNDE Festival Returns in Person for 2022

ODUNDE, the nation's largest African American cultural street festival, is making a return to in-person festivities in Philadelphia for the first time in two years.

Mayor Jim Kenney along with other Philadelphia leaders and organizers of the ODUNDE festival announced the return of in-person celebrations for the long-running cultural festival Tuesday.

Spanning more than 15-city blocks along South Street and Greys Ferry Avenue, the festival will return June 12 with over 100 arts and crafts and food vendors, and live performances. No word yet on who will perform in 2022, past performers include KRS-One and Floetry.

The fun begins before the large festival, ODUNDE will be hosting five days of activities starting June 8, 2022. Activities leading up to the big festival include a poetry slam, business roundtables, and a food tasting soiree.

Stay informed about local news, politics and weather. Get the NBC10 Philadelphia app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Nearly 500,000 people have attended the street festival in year's past, bringing in millions of dollars to the city, according to organizers.

"Come out and enjoy yourself and celebrate African American culture which is also American culture" Democratic Philadelphia Councilman Kenyatta Johnson said.

Lois Fernandez started the festival in 1975 with a $100 grant and the help of South Philadelphians to celebrate African and African American culture.