ODUNDE, the nation's largest African American cultural street festival, is back on the streets of Philadelphia in 2023.

Mayor Jim Kenney along with other Philadelphia leaders and organizers of the ODUNDE festival announced the return of celebrations for the long-running cultural festival Tuesday, May 30.

"I couldn't be more excited for this year's festival. I look forward to many more years of ODUNDE. We're going to celebrate each other's different cultures but we're all the same because we all come from Philadelphia," Kenney said.

Spanning more than 15-city blocks along South Street and Greys Ferry Avenue, the festival will return June 11 with over 100 arts and crafts and food vendors, and live performances. Chrisette Michele will headline the South Street Stage for the 2023 festival. Past ODUNDE performers include KRS-One and Floetry.

The fun begins before the large festival. ODUNDE will be hosting a week of activities starting June 5, 2023. Activities leading up to the big festival include a business roundtable, yoga and a t-shirt giveaway.

Nearly 500,000 people have attended the street festival in year's past, bringing in millions of dollars to the city, according to organizers.

Lois Fernandez started the festival in 1975 with a $100 grant and the help of South Philadelphians to celebrate African and African American culture.