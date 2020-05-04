Popular Philadelphia restaurateur Marc Vetri and new restaurant Kalaya are among the local nominees for the 2020 James Beard Awards. The award ceremony from the James Beard Foundation, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, honors America’s best chefs and restaurants.

This year’s nominee announcement was made Monday via a Twitter livestream in Philadelphia that was co-hosted by VISIT PHILADELPHIA President and CEO Jeff Guaracino.

This year’s nominees from Philadelphia include the following:

Best New Restaurant

Kalaya

Outstanding Chef

Marc Vetri, Vetri Cucina

Best Chef: Mid-Atlantic (D.C., DE, MD, NJ, PA, VA)

Nicholas Elmi, Laurel

Rich Landau, Vedge

Cristina Martinez, South Philly Barbacoa

See the full list of nominees here.

The Restaurant and Chef Award winners will be announced via a Twitter livestream from Chicago on Friday, Sept. 25, 2020.

Restaurants across the nation have been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic and the subsequent shutdowns. The James Beard Foundation created a Food and Beverage Industry relief fund which has raised more than $4 million for independent, locally owned restaurants so far.