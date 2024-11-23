Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker was joined by members of the AFSCME District Council 33 union to announce a one year contract extension that avoids a strike.

The president of the union, Greg Boulware, explained that this extension brings a raise and is just a stepping stone in the fight to get workers a higher quality of life.

The contract agreement is for the fiscal year of 2025 with brings a five percent increase in salary for members along with a $1,400 bonus.

Mayor Cherelle Parker's office said in a statement that this salary increase is the highest for the union in over 30 years.

The union and the mayor are scheduled to return to the negotiation table in January to work on creating a long-term contract.

This meeting comes one week after the city's largest workers union authorized a strike if their demands for better wages were not met.

The union represents thousands of city employees from multiple departments, including water, housing, police radio and sanitation.

The union members first announced their intention to go on strike during a protest outside City Hall on Oct. 30, 2024. The union had been without a contract since July and was involved in ongoing negotiations with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s office.

In July, DC33 president Boulware met with Mayor Parker who offered a one-year contract extension, the union said.

In August, the union submitted their own proposal, a four-year deal that included substantial raises, pension changes and employee protections.

On Oct. 17, the union met with City Council again. They claimed the city presented a “disrespectful” proposal that was the same generic one that was offered to other municipal unions.