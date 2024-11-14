Philadelphia’s largest union representing city workers officially authorized its members to go on strike if their demands for better wages are not met.

AFSCME District Council 33 – which represents thousands of city employees from multiple departments, including water, housing, police radio and sanitation -- first announced their intention to go on strike during a protest outside City Hall on Oct. 30, 2024. The union has been without a contract since July and has been involved in ongoing negotiations with Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker’s office.

In July, DC33 president Greg Boulware met with Mayor Parker who offered a one-year contract extension, the union said. In August, the union submitted their own proposal, a four-year deal that included substantial raises, pension changes and employee protections.

On Oct. 17, the union met with City Council again. They claimed the city presented a “disrespectful” proposal that was the same generic one that was offered to other municipal unions.

"They came back with nothing. They came back with disrespect. They came back with no dignity. They came back with no understanding of what our people go through every day," Boulware said at the time.

Joe Grace, a spokesperson for the mayor’s office, responded to the union’s statement and protest back on Oct. 30.

"It's not our place to discuss the union's tactics or strategies,” Grace wrote. “We remain confident in what we’ve negotiated throughout this year with every other union representing our municipal workers, and we believe we will be able to find an amicable resolution with District Council 33’s leadership and membership as well.”

District Council 33 began their official strike authorization vote on Nov. 7, 2024. On Thursday, Nov. 14, Boulware released the official results, with 2,849 votes (87%) in favor of authorizing a strike and 449 (13%) not in favor.

“These results do not mean we are on strike,” Boulware wrote. “This vote authorizes DC33 leadership to call a strike against the city of Philadelphia at any time should one become necessary due to the City not presenting our members with a fair and amicable contract proposal.”

NBC10 reached out to the city for a response to the strike authorization vote. We will include their statement once we receive it.