Philly's largest blue collar union to unveil results of vote on potential strike

Members of Philadelphia's largest blue collar union, which represents 9,000 city employees, said they are ready to go on strike if they are unable to reach a deal on a new contract with the city.

And, after days of voting, on Monday, votes will be tallied to determine if a strike will happen.

District Council 33, which represents workers employed in city functions such as sanitation, the water department, police dispatch, street maintenance and the airport, said its members voted to authorize a strike last week.

This means union members have given union leaders the ability to call for a strike amid contract negotiations.

Still, a strike may not happen.

For several days, members have been involved in a secret vote to determine if a strike would be called for after it was authorized.

The results of that vote are expected to be unveiled on Monday.

The union says it has been in negotiations with city officials for months, and now they are ready to walk off the job if a new contract is not agreed upon.

"We handle every single essential service that goes on in the city," said Greg Boulware, President of District Council 33, said last week. "We saw no compensation during the pandemic, and we’ve been through that successfully and our members are still fighting... so we’re doing more work with less people than ever before and the wages are not meeting the needs of what our people need to be able to survive."

Union leaders say they want salary increases, job security and health benefits for all its members.

Also, organizers with the union did not give a specific time when the results may be unveiled, but they said they would be made public as soon as they are available.

NBC10 reached out to the mayor's office, which declined to comment on the strike authorization.

Contracts for all four municipal unions in Philadelphia, including DC 33, will expire at the end of the month.